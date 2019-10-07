Name: Mark Bissoon
Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y. Has lived in Caroline County for about 40 years.
Family: Wife Kristin and three children, Ethan, Ava and Colton
Background: Fiber optic outside plant telephone engineer/project manager, real estate broker/owner; master commissioner of the Revenue for Caroline County; Bowling Green Town Council member, 2012–14; president of the Commissioner of the Revenues Association of Virginia, Tidewater District; co-chair of the State Land Evaluation Advisory Council Committee for the Commissioner of the Revenues Association of Virginia; member of the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers; member of the National, Virginia, Fredericksburg and Richmond Area Association of Realtors; Past master, Kilwinning Crosse Masonic Lodge 2–237; Royal Arch Mason, Fredericksburg Chapter No. 23.
Top campaign issues:
1. I have made great strides in working with county staff, members of the Board of Supervisors, the General Assembly representatives and multiple offices within the State Tax Department to assist the citizens of Caroline County. If elected for a second term, I will continue to work with these entities to help update laws, so that we can fine-tune the tax laws that directly affect the citizens of Caroline County.
2. If elected for a second term, I will continue with long-term goals to modernize the office to better serve our community by saving money in the county budget. We will be able to accomplish this by streamlining processes for all of the various departments within my office.
3. Use my extensive knowledge in local real estate to assist with the general reassessment scheduled for 2020.
