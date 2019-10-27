Patricia Healy
Age: 68
Family: Spouse, H. Clark Leming; Daughter Sara
Leming
Background: Stafford County resident since 1985; attorney in private practice in Stafford County since 1986; executive assistant to the assistant secretary for civil rights, U.S. Department of Education, under the Carter and Reagan administrations from 1980-86; Member, Stafford County Board of Zoning Appeals 1990-99; Elected School Board representative for the Rock Hill District 2000-present.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Ability to provide leadership and exercise independent judgment in establishing policies: One of the most important responsibilities of the elected School Board is establishing policy for the School Division. I believe elected School Board members have a duty to represent the views of the majority of their constituents and should not pursue personal or political agendas. It is critical that School Board members provide leadership and transparency and exercise independent judgment on policy matters, which I demonstrated in my vote against the controversial gender identity/sexual orientation policy passed last month and in my appeal to the School Board to release to the public the legal analyses and opinions provided to the Board members on that same controversial policy.
Experience of School Board members: There are three School Board seats currently up for election: Rock Hill, George Washington, and Griffis-Widewater, and at least one of these seats will be filled with someone with no School Board experience. Two of the School Board members not up for election this year have less than two years experience. If I am not re-elected to represent the Rock Hill District, either four or five (of the seven) School Board members will have less than two years experience, with oversight responsibility for a school system with a budget of over $300 million, a substantial portion of which is derived directly from taxpayers.
Meeting the needs of the school system within available fiscal resources: The needs and requirements of Stafford County Public Schools have changed over the years and will continue to change for a variety of reasons. SCPS must be poised to meet the changing needs within available fiscal resources, which will require creative approaches and a willingness to look beyond traditional methods. My public service, my work with incredibly talented school administrators and staff, and my participation in formulation and oversight of the SCPS budget over many years have afforded me a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience to meet this challenge.
