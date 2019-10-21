Name: Shawn Davis
Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.
Date of birth:
Family: Wife, Tasha Davis; sons, Blake and Michael, who graduated from Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.
Background:
School Board candidate in 2015. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Technology from Norfolk State University and studied Electronics Systems Engineering (EE) at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, Calif. I’ve also studied Divinity at Eastern Nazarene University.
Retired Marine Corps officer, with over 28 years of military experience in DoD Acquisition and Aviation Maintenance. While serving as a Joint Program Operations Manager, I was provided the opportunity to manage multiple contracts with budgets totaling $500 million. Currently, I am working as a DoD contractor as an Acquisition Subject Matter Expert.
I am a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Fredericksburg Alumni Chapter. Here I serve as one of the Executive Board Members and Committee Chairman for the Kappa League Mentoring Program. This is a youth Leadership organization that is focused solely on the personal development academic achievement and college preparation of its young members.
I have served as the President of the 7117 NAACP Spotsylvania Branch and served on several leadership programs and Boards such as: Executive Board, Rites of Passage, Teen Summit, and Great Debate. The latter was adopted by the Spotsylvania School Division.
Additionally, I served as the Executive Director for FAFMOI Ministries. This focuses on ministering to those who are and have been incarcerated, as well as their families as they transition out of prison.
I’ve also served as the Presiding Director of the Fredericksburg Rappahannock Evangelical Alliance (FREA), and I am currently the Bishop and Senior Pastor of True Faith Community Church in Fredericksburg.
I am currently the Vice Chairman of the Spotsylvania Community Budget Review Committee (CBRC) and I previously served as the Vice Chair on the Spotsylvania School Board Advisory Committee.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes?
Top three campaign issues and your position on each:
1. Improve the Code of Conduct within our schools to empower our educators and shape our children.
Even though the terminology of Zero Tolerance has been deleted from the Code of Conduct, it does not mean that the methodology of Zero Tolerance has been resolved. It is important that we discover a way to balance out disciplinary processes in an effort to respectfully and diligently contribute to the well-being of our teachers and students.
2. Utilize our budget to discover new ways to assist teachers and increase programs for students.
We have a very intense budget with many moving parts and the school division’s budget cycle is driven by statutory deadlines from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the County of Spotsylvania. With the different steps from Budget Planning to Budget Evaluation, I look forward to learning more about each process and looking at the budget formulation, which will have projection, student enrollment; estimating expenditure needs to support schools, programs, and services; and projecting revenues as well as estimating capital project improvement needs and its impact on the actual operating budget.
3. Mentorship
We hear stories of mentorship programs but how effective are they? I would like to assist in moving this process forward.
As far as local mentoring programs are concerned, I would like to get involved with the current program or setting up a program that will allow students to have someone besides their school counselors to talk to and confide in. Mentoring is essential when it comes to establishing emotional stability, strength of character and lifelong development.
As I said before, as a longtime resident of Spotsylvania, I have a passion for our children in this community. I feel a certain responsibility to make sure that this generation and the next generations thereafter have a brighter future. I want to see our students excel; and in order to do that our schools have to excel.
With that, our goals should be to responsibly generate best practices that will be recognized not only just by those who employ it, but also by surrounding jurisdictions.
I aim to save while not taking away from service or performance. As a project manager, I have consistently completed projects well under budget and identified methods and opportunities to reduce costs within department budgets.
It is and will always be essential that we collectively lead from the front and that we open and close with clear cut, values that are reflective of integrity and good will. We need a bottom up approach in our education system.
A system where we do not spend or act unless it constructively contributes to a #1 world ranked student or teacher. For too long we have seen a top down approach across government in general; I believe this can change locally for you the taxpayer and the students.
In short, when it comes to our children, we must be willing to represent them, educate them & transform them into outstanding young men and women.
Campaign website: friendsofshawndavis.nationbuilder.com
