Susan Randall
Name: Susan RandallBirthplace: Silver Spring, Md.
Age: 51
Family: Husband, Russ Randall; Children, Riley Randall (22), Madison Randall (18) and Evan Randall (15)
Background: Attended Stafford County Public Schools. B.S. in biology and secondary education from Old Dominion University. Substitute teacher in Prince William and Stafford County schools for two years. Taught biology, marine science and environmental science at Brooke Point High School from 1993-2000, organized a Marine Science trip for five years to Andros Island in the Bahamas for SCPS students. Ran a licensed day care for mostly teachers’ children from 2000-06. Volunteer with Stafford schools since 2004, as Ferry Farm Elementary PTA board member and president, Superintendent’s Parent Leadership Committee, Redistricting Committee, Elementary Ed Spec committee for new elementary schools and School Board Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning three times. Invited to serve on former governor’s parent roundtable. Served as a team mom for three sports. Currently a co-puppy raiser for Companion Care for Independence.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Safety: Our students and employees need to feel safe and our facilities need to be safe and secure. I am glad that SCPS has received suggestions from our Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and is now seeking the services of an outside security audit as well. Additionally, our facility maintenance and renovations need to kept up with in a timely manner so that our students, staff and families remain safe and healthy in their work and learning environments.
Compensation: I am interested in continuing efforts to support compensation for our teachers. Watching the Stafford Education Association, School Board and Board of Supervisors all work together to help all SCPS employees reach a 5 percent pay raise was impressive. Listening to employees speak about some of the other challenges such as class size, respect and feeling unappreciated was eye-opening. This leads me to think we may need to make more holistic improvements in other areas of compensation as well, in Stafford County, to keep our teachers.
Educational opportunities: Stafford County has many programs to offer a wide variety of experiences for our students. However, I still feel we do not give many of our average students full opportunities to learn and grow both inside and outside the classroom to reach their full potential. I have ideas to help broaden the educational opportunities for ALL students.
Campaign website: susanrandallforschoolboard.com
