WILNA—With a practiced ease born of repetition, wildlife biologist Lauren Cruz opened up the turtle trap in a swampy area of the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
The large, round mesh trap was baited with sardines and customized with pool noodles to keep it from getting stuck in the mud of the Rappahannock near Warsaw.
She unzipped the trap’s top to find 10 freshwater eastern painted turtles wiggling about inside, along with a few tadpoles and what was left of a bluegill sunfish.
The trapping is mainly being done to find and record data on the spotted turtle (Clemmys guttatata), as its status is being reviewed for possible listing under the Endangered Species Act. But Cruz said getting data on other amphibians and reptiles is also critical, as many “herps” face challenges.
“Spotted turtle numbers have rapidly declined, due to loss of habitat and being sold in the pet trade,” she said while juggling a record-keeping notebook and cans of sardines and moving nimbly in shoulder-high waders through boot-sucking mud.
Dodging branches of blue willow as she waded through masses of duckweed, Cruz navigated through the swampy pond to four traps, crossing a road to another pond for a fifth.
The day’s tally: 20 painted turtles, one southeastern mud turtle, a small snapping turtle, two green frog tadpoles, a southern leopard frog and three bluegill sunfish.
She noted the spotted turtle she’s looking to find prefer vernal pools—seasonal pools adjacent to woodlands—where they can dig down into leaf litter to survive extreme summer heat.
Cruz is the sole wildlife biologist for the Eastern Virginia Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Complex. It’s the overarching entity made up of the Rappahannock River Valley, Presquile, James River and Plum Tree Island national wildlife refuges.
She came to the job a few years back after undergraduate internships, graduate work and post-graduate jobs gave her experience with diamondback terrapins at Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, sea turtles in Costa Rica and shore birds and coastal ecology in other spots.
Cruz said she grew up in New Jersey with an affinity for the science, which blossomed after taking part in a Brown University environmental leadership program that took high-schoolers to Hawaii.
She said the trip shifted a focus that had her intent on a career in medicine.
“It opened my eyes to other uses for science,” she said. “I was drawn to work not just on human health, but on the health of the environment.”
Undergrad classes at the University of Delaware and several meaningful internships led to her work in Costa Rica, where her master’s degree project through a satellite campus of Purdue University involved studying the effects of artificial light on sea turtle hatchlings.
“People now interact with wildlife and will continue to,” she said. “I’d like my work to help make those interactions benefit wildlife.”
She explained that her duties are largely determined by the conservation plans for the four refuges, each highlighting different species.
“I tell people a big part of my job is counting things, from birds to bats to turtles,” she said.
Another way to understand her work is via a color-coded duty calendar.
Springtime has her doing the spotted turtle surveys at Wilna and the James River Refuge and migratory bird surveys in grasslands.
Summer brings grassland surveys of breeding birds, work with bat acoustics sampling and biweekly terrapin surveys at Plum Tree Island.
Fall brings bobwhite “covey calls,” a method for counting juvenile bobwhites that flock together and answer played calls, and invasive species eradication.
Cruz said she’s battling “tree of heaven, Chinese privet, lespedeza turf grass, autumn and Russian olive and the worst: kudzu. We’ve got 20 acres of it at a refuge unit in King George County.”
Her three-pronged approach to fighting kudzu includes trimming tree branches to prevent it from getting up into forest canopies, spraying and burning the tenacious vines with what she labels a good-ol’ “bio control.”
“We’re working with a farmer who has goats, and they just love eating the stuff,” she said. “If we keep rotating through these methods, kudzu won’t stand a chance.”
The wildlife biologist said that sampling birds and examining what’s growing on grasslands in different refuge units is critical because so much native grassland that certain birds depend on has been lost.
She and other staffers try to make the grasslands attractive to certain bird species by periodically burning the fields to remove unwanted plants and invasives, and sowing native plants such as little blue stem.
“Our surveys help us determine if our efforts are working, or if we need to make changes,” she said. Finding birds such as grasshopper sparrows, Northern bobwhites and dickcissels are indicators that the refuge is on the right track.
One example of coordinating with others was working with folks at Fort A.P. Hill and researchers at Virginia Tech in the use of acoustic microphones to identify ultrasonic bat frequencies, the best way to count bats.
“Virginia Tech now has a program looking to see if certain types of bats are migrating down the Rappahannock River,” said Cruz, noting that a maternal colony of Indiana bats was first found at A.P. Hill. “Researchers think that the bats may be flying down the river in search of insects—of food—as they do tend to forage along rivers.
“And they did get a hit on a bat box they deployed at one of our units,” she added. “The hope for next year is to do more bat sampling.”
Cruz wrapped up an explanation of her work by saying the test is always whether she’s providing data critical to the mission of her agency, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
That mission, according to the agency, is, “Working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.”