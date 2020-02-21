Birchwood Power Plant in King George County is shutting down, just as hundreds of other coal-fired power plants have done in the last decade.
A statement from Birchwood Power Partners said the facility will close in February 2021. The 14-story plant with the iconic billowing smokestack, off State Route 3 and adjacent to the King George Regional Landfill, opened in 1996 with the ability to produce up to 242 megawatts of electricity per hour.
But markets changed, natural gas became a cheaper source of fuel and environmentalists called for stricter air pollution rules. Since 2010, there have been 304 closures of coal-fired plants, according to the Sierra Club, whose website shows 226 remaining coal-burning plants in the United States.
It’s not clear what impact the closure will have on taxes paid to King George County for real estate and equipment. County Administrator Neiman Young said Friday he wasn’t aware of the closure and needed to do some research.
“That is definitely concerning,” he said about the announcement. “Any major industry shutting down has major implications for the county.”
Birchwood employed 58 people when it opened 24 years ago, but its current workforce numbers 40, said a spokesman for Birchwood Power Partners. When the plant closes next year, those workers will get a severance package and help transitioning into other jobs, according to the Birchwood statement.
Ownership of Birchwood Power Partners is divided equally between GE Power and JPower USA, a utility based in Japan. Electricity generated in King George goes into a grid that serves several northeastern states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
However, its key location near Northern Virginia and Washington made it “particularly important to maintaining reliability” for users of electricity, Julie Caiafa, business manager of Birchwood Power Partners, stated in April 2018.
She was writing to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality about emission regulations and mentioned the decline of coal-fired plants. In 2005, coal-fired plants accounted for almost half of the electricity generated in Virginia.
By 2012, their production was down to 20 percent of the state’s electricity. Caiafa stressed in her three-page letter to DEQ that maintaining Birchwood’s operations was vital because the plant’s power consistently was sought “during extreme weather events and peak power demand periods such as hot summer days.”
During extremely cold weather in 2014 and 2015, natural gas that might have been used to generate electrical power was consumed by residential and commercial customers for heating purposes. What was available was costly, she said.
Birchwood had an “on-site solid fuel stockpile” that “was 100 percent available,” Caiafa said.
Over the years, Birchwood tried various strategies to stay viable. In 2017, GE Power announced plans to convert the facility into a Steam Plant Services Innovation Center that would showcase how new technologies could increase the efficiency and flexibility of coal-fired steam power plants, while reducing emissions, according to an industry website called PowerGrid International.
The power plant cost $250 million to build when it opened in 1996, six years after the facility signed a contract with then-Virginia Power to buy the electricity it generated.
In 1993, local residents fought the plant’s state-issued permit in an appeal that went all the way to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The appeal eventually was rejected.
The National Park Service joined in the opposition, saying emissions from Birchwood would damage the Shenandoah National Park 50 miles to the west. Plant officials agreed to cut emissions even more, and park people dropped their opposition.
The cuts prompted plant manager Peter Leighton to say, in an April 1997 story in The Free Lance–Star, that Birchwood “is the cleanest plant of this type in the United States, as far as environmental permits.”
