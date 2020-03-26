A commercial grower in King George County will use some “flower power” to cheer up Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Bloomia, which wholesales tulips to major grocery chains across the East Coast, is donating 350,000 of them to be distributed from area restaurants and shops that are doing carry-out business, and from two pickup locations downtown.
“Fredericksburg is so close to us, and right now we all can use some happiness in this unstable situation with the coronavirus,” said General Manager Werner Jansen. “It’s good to spread some happiness, and also our company got hit by with virus with a lot of cancellations.”
Bloomia had nearly six acres of tulips growing in its greenhouses when their customers began canceling orders two weeks ago to stock up on hand sanitizer and toilet paper instead amid increasing coronavirus concerns, he said.
“As you know with growing products, you can’t really slow it down,” Jansen said. “Instead of having to throw it away and have the deer eat it, why not utilize it and hand it out for free to the community close to us?”
Bloomia already has delivered tulips to area hospitals nursing homes and first responders. It teamed up with Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street and the City of Fredericksburg for Saturday’s offering, which is being called Operation Tulip Drop.
Bundles of blooms in various colors will be included with carry-out orders and at drive-by pick-up locations in front of the Historic Renwick Courthouse in the 800 block of Princess Anne Street and at the Charlotte Street entrance to the Fredericksburg Visitor Center parking lot.
The pick-up stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people can simply drive up, roll down their car window and receive a bunch to take home.
“We are excited to be able to help facilitate the distribution of so many lovely flowers,” said Main Street’s Executive Director Ann Glave. “Our downtown needs uplifting right now and the tulips are a positive sign of spring.”
