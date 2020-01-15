The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for work to complete a streetscape project that has been stalled for more than a decade.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a $556,000 contract with Alexandria-based Crown Construction Service Inc. to install 1,650 feet of concrete and brick sidewalks along Brock and Courthouse roads, according to county information. The company also will perform ditch grading, road shoulder improvements and storm sewer system installation.
Land acquisition and design for the project will cost another $495,000, with additional construction costs coming in at $182,000.
A federal grant will pay for the bulk of the $1.2 million project, known as the Spotsylvania Courthouse Streetscape project. The work will cover the second and third phases of the project.
The first phase, which added sidewalks, crosswalks and lights in the historic courthouse area, was completed in 2007. That project cost more than $400,000, with most of the funds coming from a federal grant.
The upcoming phases will add sidewalks to connect the Circuit Court Judicial Center to the Confederate Cemetery and the Holbert Building to Courthouse Village.
In other business, the board approved funding for memorial signs to be placed on the Interstate 95 overpass on Guinea Station Road honoring the late Army Cpl. Ryan C. McGhee, who was killed in action in Iraq in May 2009.
The Massaponax High School standout football player enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating in 2006. McGhee was a Ranger and had been awarded numerous medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
McGhee was killed on his fourth deployment into a combat zone. His previous deployments had been in Afghanistan.
