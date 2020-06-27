Bowling Green’s Town Council voted unanimously to cancel the annual Harvest Festival scheduled this fall due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Caroline County’s largest annual event, traditionally scheduled on the third Saturday of October, is usually attended by 15,000 people.

“An event this large takes a great deal of time and planning, so the decision needed to be made sooner than later,” Mayor Jason Satterwhite said in a press release. He added, “This was not an easy decision for council to make, especially with the unpredictability of the spread of the virus, but I believe it was done with the safety of our patrons, vendors, volunteers and staff in mind.”

Past festivals have featured more than 100 vendors, food trucks, a large petting zoo, children’s activities, a classic car show, a motorcycle show, antique tractor display and live entertainment throughout the day.

—Dawn Haun

