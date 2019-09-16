Retired business owner Ruth Limbrick remembers the days when Bowling Green was thriving and a ‘go-to’ place for shopping.
She and her late husband, Ray, opened a flower shop in 1972. The business boomed, prompting them to move three times to larger buildings on Main Street.
“Business was great then, until the Bowling Green Bypass was built and traffic was rerouted around Main Street,” she recalled.
Limbrick, 79, still owns five commercial buildings in the Caroline County town, some of which are vacant. She would like to see Bowling Green become a popular place to shop again. That’s one reason she was among the nearly 70 residents and business owners who crammed in the front room of Bowling Green’s Town Hall last Thursday for a community meeting about revitalizing their beloved historic town.
“I am too old to run a business, but you have my support,” she told the others.
As an accredited member of the Virginia Main Street program, Bowling Green is launching a revitalization program through the Orton Foundation called Community Heart and Soul. The program’s aim is to help businesses and other organizations build a stronger, economically vibrant town by getting input from the town’s 1,200 residents.
Bowling Green Virginia Main Street is one of the first organizations in Virginia to participate in Community Heart and Soul.
Ann Glave, executive director of Fredericksburg Main Street and a Heart and Soul mentor, presented the four-phase, resident-driven community development model.
The first phase involves identifying partners and leaders and developing a plan for community engagement. The other phases call for identifying what matters most to residents, developing options to address those goals, and working together to achieve them.
“The early phases focus on volunteer recruitment, setting goals and identifying what matters most to the people in the community,” she said.
Glave, who introduced the Virginia Main Street program to the Town Council earlier this year, said that actively collecting data and the ideas of all residents brings people together to build better communities.
“The Community Heart and Soul is not a turnkey program, but rather a process that is broken into four phases and takes up to two years to complete,” she explained.
Limbrick’s son, Town Councilman Mark Gaines, co-owns Bowling Green businesses The Little Wedding House and Magnolia Morning with his wife Tammie. Already a member of the Main Street program, Gaines is excited about the Heart and Soul project.
“Getting established as an independent nonprofit and having the resources to be able to do that was a fundamental step toward bigger things,” he said. “We have support from good people that are just as enthusiastic as I am and ready to bring a change to our town.”
Events and Economic Development Coordinator Jo-Elsa Jordan said she was impressed with the turnout at last Thursday’s event and is encouraged by the participation.
“The next step is finding the champions in the town that will be active in seeing Bowling Green thrive,” she said. “This program is all about the people and what they believe the town needs.”
Bowling Green’s Main Street program plans to hold another community meeting in October, but a date has not yet been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.