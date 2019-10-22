A 13-year-old boy was killed and a woman was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in King George County, according to Virginia State Police.
State police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the crash took place about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Millbank Road and Whitetail Way.
Hill said the preliminary investigation shows that a 32-year-old Caret woman was driving north on Millbank Road in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The woman remains in critical condition.
Their names were not released Tuesday pending notification of next-of-kin. Hill said the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.