Two women who have been actively involved in various community activities are running for the at-large seat on the King George Board of Supervisors in November.
They are incumbent Supervisor Ruby Brabo, who’s held the post for four years, and Annie Cupka, a former grants specialist in the county’s Economic Development Office.
Brabo, 50, has been on the Board of Supervisors for eight years, having represented the Dahlgren District before defeating Dale Sisson Jr. to become at-large representative in 2015.
During her time on the board, Brabo said, she’s worked to implement plans for strategic economic development and to reduce the county’s debt. For the last four years, the county and King George Service Authority have paid for all needed improvements or new projects—except the King George Middle School expansion—with cash, not borrowed funds.
Brabo said she also helped get citizens on the Service Authority’s board and a salary compensation study which led to raises for county staff.
“The maintenance of what has already been implemented is critical, and there are still more strategies that need to be implemented,” Brabo wrote in an email. “I want to do my part in ensuring the continued success of our county as we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous future.”
Brabo serves on numerous boards, including as the director of the 12-state South region of the National Association of Counties and vice chair of NACo’s committee for military and veterans services.
Cupka, 46, believes she has the education, as well as professional and volunteer experience, to lead the community “as we head toward certain growth.” She spent seven years as a field training officer with the Arlington County Police Department before becoming a paraprofessional, tutor, substitute teacher and administrative assistant with King George County schools.
That background has allowed her to consider “the needs of the entire community, not just one group or geographical area,” Cupka wrote in an email. She also said she learned a lot during her 18 months as a grant writer and economic development specialist, and she became aware of opportunities the county is not taking advantage of, she said.
“There are several critical issues facing our community that require strong leadership and the ability to organize, compromise and build relationships to find viable solutions,” Cupka said.
Cupka resigned her position with the county in March when she announced her candidacy for the Board of Supervisors.
There are 14 names on the King George ballot for the Nov. 5 election, but only two contested races. In addition to at-large supervisor, voters will elect a new sheriff to replace Steve Dempsey, who’s retiring in December after almost 40 years with the King George Sheriff’s Office.
Chris Giles, 55, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 27 years and rose through the ranks to his position as chief deputy. He’s being endorsed by Dempsey.
Terence “T.C.” Collins, 58, also has risen through the ranks of law enforcement. He worked for the Virginia State Police for 25 years, advancing from a trooper to a special agent assigned to criminal investigations in Richmond. Collins also has served five years on the King George School Board.
There are uncontested races for the Board of Supervisors, School Board, constitutional offices and the Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors.
They include Richard Granger, incumbent supervisor for James Madison District, and Jeff Stonehill, newcomer in Dahlgren District who’s replacing John Jenkins Jr.
On the School Board, Gayle Hock has switched to the at-large seat, newcomer Carrie Gonzalez is running for Hock’s former post as Dahlgren District representative and Kristin Tolliver is seeking reelection from James Madison District. Tammy Indseth is not seeking a second term on the board.
The ballot also includes incumbents Judy Hart, commissioner of the revenue; Randy Jones, treasurer; Keri Gusmann, commonwealth attorney; and Robert Wernsman and Janet Gayle Harris, soil and water board directors.