Bragg Hill Corp. has lost its latest appeal to void a rezoning made after Fredericksburg annexed part of Spotsylvania County in 1984.
Virginia Supreme Court Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn on Thursday upheld Fredericksburg Circuit Court Justice Gordon Willis’s decision that the city had the authority to rezone the corporation’s property R–1 after annexation. This classification allows only two dwellings per acre and does not permit the by-right development of town houses. Spotsylvania had zoned Bragg Hill R–2, which allowed up to eight dwellings per acre.
Mike Degen, a minority owner in the corporation, said that while the city had the right to rezone the 49-acre property after the rezoning, the corporation was promised that it would be rezoned again at a later date.
“It’s been 30 years,” he said. “We’ve waited long enough. We figured that we had a court case.”
The property is located to the south of the Ripken Baseball Complex, north of the Central Park town houses, west of River Walk subdivision and east of Interstate 95. Bragg Hill was successful in getting part of it rezoned to R–4 in 1991 so it could continue work on its revised master plan, which Spotsylvania’s Board of Supervisors had approved in 1972. The remaining land—roughly 34 acres, the subject of the suit—were not rezoned.
Goodwyn also upheld Willis’s other two decisions in dismissing Bragg Hill’s claims in the case.
One was whether Bragg Hill had a vested right in developing its property according to its revised master plan because it had been approved by Spotsylvania. Both judges agreed that issue had been decided in 2009 when the city’s zoning administrator and the Board of Zoning Appeals said that Bragg Hill hadn’t provided any proof of the approval, and there was no timely appeal to the circuit court.
The judges also found that Bragg Hill was not deprived of any property interest as a result of the rezoning which occurred upon the annexation of its property, and Bragg Hill’s procedural due process rights were not violated.
Degan said the corporation “doesn’t have any immediate plans” for the property.