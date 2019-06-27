On Sunday from 2-3 p.m., Eric Buckland will present a Brandy Station Foundation lecture on “Mosby’s Rangers” at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station.
Buckland will share little-known facts and anecdotes about some of the men who rode with John Singleton Mosby, a Confederate army cavalry battalion commander in the Civil War.
Buckland retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel; his books include “They Rode With Mosby” and “From Rockbridge To Loudoun,” which tells the stories of the men who attended the Virginia Military Institute and rode with Mosby’s Rangers.
The lecture is free; refreshments will be provided. Donations to the Brandy Station Foundation are welcome. For more information, visit brandystationfoundation.com