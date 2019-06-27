Mosby talk: April 26 (copy)

Col. John Singleton Mosby, pictured here with members of Mosby’s Rangers, 43rd Virginia Cavalry Battalion. 

 Library of Congress

On Sunday from 2-3 p.m., Eric Buckland will present a Brandy Station Foundation lecture on “Mosby’s Rangers” at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station.

Buckland will share little-known facts and anecdotes about some of the men who rode with John Singleton Mosby, a Confederate army cavalry battalion commander in the Civil War.

Buckland retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel; his books include “They Rode With Mosby” and “From Rockbridge To Loudoun,” which tells the stories of the men who attended the Virginia Military Institute and rode with Mosby’s Rangers.

The lecture is free; refreshments will be provided. Donations to the Brandy Station Foundation are welcome. For more information, visit brandystationfoundation.com

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments