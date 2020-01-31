Truslow Road

Truslow Road in Stafford County is closed at the bridge over Interstate 95 for construction of a new overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Drivers can expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 into late next week while crews demolish the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County.

The lane closures on the interstate near the bridge will be in place from late evening into the following mornings through Friday, Feb. 7. Some closures will completely shut down the interstate. Those intermittent closures will happen between midnight and 3 a.m.

No lane closures are set for Sunday.

Single-lane daytime closures are scheduled for the northbound side of I–95 Thursday and Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The lane closures will allow crews to use a crane to remove beams and other pieces of the bridge.

The span is scheduled to re-open in the fall. Then the American Legion overpass will undergo the same replacement work.

Both bridges are being replaced as part of the I–95 express lanes extension project. The toll lane extension is slated to open in 2022.

