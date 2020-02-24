Expect overnight traffic delays on Interstate 95 around the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to work each night this week to set new beams on an overpass at the interchange.
“Intermittent, full traffic stops and lane closures are scheduled,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email. “Traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time. In between each stop, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full stop.”
Also, southbound U.S 17 traffic will not be able to enter northbound I–95 from the Exit 133A (Falmouth) ramp, and southbound I–95 traffic will not be permitted to exit onto southbound U.S. 17 heading toward Falmouth. All other interstate ramps at interchange will remain open.
The bridge work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which will add three additional lanes on I–95 between U.S. 17 and State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.