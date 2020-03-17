Drivers can expect lane closures this week around the Chatham Bridge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The lane closures are for work in preparation for the $23.4-million project that will replace the deck of the bridge, which spans the Rappahannock River between Stafford County and Fredericksburg. The bridge could close as early as May, and it is scheduled to remain closed until fall 2021.
The overnight, single-lane closures are scheduled for William and Sophia streets so crews can relocate telecommunications utilities.
The lane closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday into early Friday morning. William Street will be closed between Caroline and Sophia streets; Sophia Street will be closed between William and Amelia streets.
The other project is related to work on the span over the Ta River on Block House Road in Spotsylvania County. That road will be closed next week while crews replace the deck on the bridge, according to VDOT.
Block House road is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. The road will be open at all other times, VDOT said.
About 1,400 vehicles used the road each day, according to VDOT counts
