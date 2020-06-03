K.G. HAZARDOUS COLLECTION halted
Because of COVID-19 concerns, King George County’s collection of household hazardous waste has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sealston Convenience Center.
During the event, county residents can dispose of gasoline, brake fluid and power steering fluid; various household cleaners; thermostats and thermometers; oil-based paint products; garden chemicals; swimming pool chemicals; and camping, acetylene and similar canisters.
CITY, STAFFORD GET DOJ GRANTS
Fredericksburg and Stafford County are among localities that have received grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to public safety challenges posted by COVID-19.
The city received $43,658 and Stafford, $112,153, through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, according to a DOJ press release. The grants are part of almost $13 million awarded to jurisdictions in the Eastern District of Virginia.
The funds can be used for items such as overtime for first responders, equipment, supplies and other expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus.
