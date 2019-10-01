The Brooke Road project in Stafford County has hit yet another snag that will delay its completion.
The 1.8-mile section of road, which is closed to through traffic, was set to reopen Tuesday, but the county said in a news release that during a Virginia Department of Transportation safety inspection “some deficiencies were uncovered … prompting Stafford County and the project contractor to address the issues immediately to provide the level of safety Stafford County desires for motorists.”
The road upgrade is a Stafford project, with county officials overseeing the construction company. VDOT, which must approve the finished project, asked the contractor to take care of several issues.
“Crews have been asked to finish installing guardrail at several locations, and to complete the installation of signs and striping,” said local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon. “Crews were also asked to address an open excavated area near a travel lane, either by filling in the area or securing it with a barrier.”
Stafford County Administrator Thomas Foley said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the road should open within a month.
The project is expected to be completed in March.
The road has been closed since September 2018 in the area of Eskimo Hill Road.
The newest delay is the third for the $5.2 million project, which involves such improvements as widening the lanes and shoulders, realigning the road and enhancing stormwater drainage with new culverts.
Work was supposed to wrap up in January, but record-setting rain caused delays.
Another delay was announced in June. The county cited unsatisfactory materials and problems with power line relocation plans as the issues that led to that delay.
The Brooke Road work is one of several safety projects suggested by what was known as the Youth Driver Task Force. That group was formed in 2004 following crashes that killed Stafford County high school students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.