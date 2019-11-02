From staff reports
Aquia District BSA Scouts in Stafford County and MCB Quantico will be distributing door tag reminders this weekend for the annual Scouting for Food event to stock local food pantries. Scouts will return Nov. 9 to collect donations of nonperishables from doorsteps and driveways. If You Got a tag … fill a bag!
As a National Capital Area Council BSA event, Scouts “Do a Good Turn” to help Stafford County food pantries stock their shelves, not just for the holidays, but for the months beyond. Items in demand include canned proteins; nut butters; meat-based soups, stews and chili; canned vegetables, beans and fruits; healthy cereals; rice and pastas; and hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, diapers and toilet paper.
In 2018, 653 Scouts and youth and 419 Scout parents and leaders participated in Scouting For Food bringing in 26,910 pounds. Aquia District Scouts are addressing food insecurity and learning that even school-age children can make a difference in our community. Many BSA units are going door-to-door, distributing the door tags and returning to collect donations, and a few Scout units are asking for donations at store-fronts too. Donations go to local pantries to include Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, Andrew Chapel UMC, ACTS Shelter in Dumfries, St. Matthias UMC, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Hartwood Presbyterian Church, St. William of York Catholic Church and S.E.R.V.E.
Residents who do not receive a door tag may drop off donations on Nov. 9, by noon, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Hartwood Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to contribute who cannot make this time or their donation was missed, please contact aquiadistrictscoutingforfood@yahoo.com to make arrangements for a pick up.
More information is available at facebook.com/pg/AquiaDistrictNCAC/events.
