“Buddy” Fowler is the incumbent seeking re-election in the 55th House District
Name: Hyland “Buddy” F. Fowler, Jr.
Birthplace: Richmond
Date of birth: July 2, 1955
Family: Wife, Patsy T. Fowler; children, Laura Lee Pike, Zachary Hyland Fowler, Martha Ann Fowler; grandchildren, Adam Hyland Pike, Lee Andrew Pike.
Background: Retired. Hermitage High School and University of Mary Washington. First elected in 2013, seeking fourth term. Slash Christian Church, Ashland, served as chairman of General Board, Diaconate and currently Chair Investment Committee; Clay Springs Ruritan Club, 29 years; Boy Scout Troop 700, Patrick Henry Liberty Foundation; Hanover Historical Society, and numerous other historical and outdoor organizations.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues:
Health Care: Health care in America needs some free market reforms, because in most cases, there is no incentive for citizens to seek lower-cost alternatives. I believe consumers should have the option to purchase their prescriptions directly from their pharmacist instead of having to go where the insurance company “pharmacy benefit managers” send them. This would lower prescription drug cost overnight.
Improving Public Education: I continue to have concerns related to Virginia’s Standards of Learning. I have supported the reduction in the number of standardized SOL tests, and the General Assembly should consider further reductions. Additionally, the testing preparation and procedures in our local school divisions needs scrutiny, as education should be about expanding a student’s knowledge as opposed to their proficiency in test taking.
Transportation: Virginia’s transportation network needs attention. We need a long-term comprehensive statewide strategy, with the first step to revisit the 2013 Transportation Tax Legislation, which has failed to produce sufficient revenue. Finally, the General Assembly should revisit VDOT’s current “smart scale” transportation project funding formula in order to ensure a level playing field so that every region in the Commonwealth has an equal opportunity to compete for road funding.
Campaign website: buddyfowler.com
