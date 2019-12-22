During his 12 years in the National Football League, Jermon Bushrod helped provide holiday programs wherever his team was based—be that New Orleans, Chicago or Miami.
After Bushrod retired from the NFL in August, he decided it was time to bring that same Christmas spirit to his hometown of King George County.
“That place means a lot to me, so when this opportunity came about, it was a no-brainer,” he said.
Bushrod, 35, partnered with the King George YMCA and Walmart to take 30 elementary students shopping Thursday night at the Dahlgren Walmart. Each youngster had $200 to divide equally between toys for themselves and gifts for family members.
“We wanna stress to the younger generation the importance of Christmas, that it’s about being able to give and to receive,” Bushrod said. “And that when you give, that makes your heart feel better.”
Bushrod’s phone call, offering to help fund the shopping venture, certainly made Meaghan Williams’ heart flutter. She’s the executive director of the King George YMCA, and she matched his donation with a grant from Walmart.
The Rotary Club of King George–Dahlgren provided all the students coats through its program, Operation Warmth.
The Y also works with the King George Sheriff’s Office to help 40 children through the Shop with the Sheriff program, a tradition since 2013.
Youngsters selected for that program are different from the 30 helped by Bushrod’s Visualize & Rize foundation, which has raised more than $600,000 to help the community through local scholarships and an annual football camp held at King George High School.
“I think it’s awesome that he is coming back to his roots, where he started, and is able to give back to the children in his community,” Williams said.
Bushrod has done that consistently since 2007, when the King George High School and Towson University graduate was drafted by the New Orleans Saints.
“During his NFL career, particularly with the Saints, the Virginia native gave back significantly both to his home state and to the community where he played the majority of his playing tenure,” according to the New Orleans Saints website.
Bushrod spent seven years in New Orleans and played multiple positions until the 2009 preseason, when he became the starting left tackle. “He shined in the spot,” according to the Saints’ website and started 14 of 15 games that season, which culminated in a Super Bowl championship.
After the victory, he did a lap around the stadium, carrying a King George County flag.
Bushrod recently returned to New Orleans for a reunion celebrating the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl championship. He was in the Superdome Monday night when quarterback Drew Brees set the record for career touchdown passes with 541.
“It was a great night,” Bushrod said.
Then on Tuesday, he and his wife and three children flew back to their home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.. Two days later, he was on a plane again, to Virginia, where he looked forward to spending time with his parents, Jerry and Brenda Bushrod of King George, and playing the part of Santa to 30 children from his hometown.
His father rallied volunteers from Bushrod’s foundation to make sure each shopper had an escort. After the shopping, the children were treated to pizza at the YMCA, where they also played games and wrapped their presents.
