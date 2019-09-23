Before the King George Landfill accepted its first load of trash in 2004, county officials and Waste Management set limits on how many tons of garbage could be dumped in a given year so the facility wouldn’t run out of space before its time.
Only once between 2004 and 2014 did the landfill reach the maximum allowed of 1.248 million tons per year. The lowest tonnage was in 2009—during the throes of recession when there was less buying and building—and the landfill was under the maximum tonnage by 241,667 tons.
But since 2015, business has boomed. Piles of construction debris and kitchen waste, dirty diapers and yard trash have exceeded the annual limits and made up for some of those earlier shortfalls.
The King George Board of Supervisors recently gave Waste Management permission to exceed annual limits again in 2019, for the fifth year in a row. The landfill will accept an additional 552,000 tons of waste, on top of the annual load of 1.248 million tons.
Because the supervisors negotiated for more money in such cases, Waste Management will pay the county $5.50 per ton for the additional waste.
That’s 50 cents per ton higher than what King George gets for the normal tonnage.
The extra garbage will put another $3 million in county coffers, which supervisors can channel into capital improvements.
Supervisor Richard Granger, whose district includes the landfill, approved amending the county’s agreement with Waste Management, along with other board members. But he advised caution.
“It’s something we shouldn’t get in the habit of doing,” Granger said. “This year, we will have exceeded the amount we planned to bring in, and we don’t want to shorten the life of the landfill as well as get addicted to the extra money.”
The King George Landfill deals with such large amounts of trash that it’s hard to grasp the sheer volume of it, unless you’re a neighbor who gets an occasional foul whiff or are on State Route 3, stuck behind one of the many garbage trucks that dump their loads daily.
If the landfill had gotten the maximum tonnage each year since the facility opened in 2004, it would have accepted 19.9 million tons of trash by the end of 2019.
But because of the surge in trash in recent years, the facility will end up accepting 20.5 million tons of garbage by Dec. 31, according to numbers provided by the landfill.
This year’s extra tonnage is coming from Fairfax County construction debris and won’t impact hours of operation, landfill officials said.
