The Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP is boycotting two businesses seeking to halt removal of the city’s controversial slave auction block. Olde Towne Butcher shop owner Keith Lebor said the boycott “is such an unfortunate turn of events.”
Lebor, who owns that shop and The Butcher’s Table restaurant at 401 William St., said in an email to The Free Lance–Star on Friday that he filed a petition with Fredericksburg Circuit Court along with the owner of the commercial building across the street because he thinks City Council overstepped its bounds when it voted to move the block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
“It is my understanding that our City Council did not follow their own rules in making this decision, and I believe in holding politicians accountable to their own rules and laws,” Lebor wrote.
The lawsuit also alleges that Local Holdings LLC, the holding company for Lebor’s businesses, and E.D. Cole Building LLC, which owns the building where Kybecca is located, will lose business income from what they predict will be a decline in both foot traffic and tourist visits to the corner after the stone auction block is removed.
The local NAACP organization was “quite disturbed” by the lawsuit, according to President Charlyne Jackson–Fields. It voted Monday to pass a resolution that encourages members to refrain from doing business with the butcher shop and restaurant.
The resolution states, in part, that it “finds the Lawsuit to be ill-conceived, shortsighted and contrary to the legitimate interests of the NAACP and the citizens of the City of Fredericksburg; and, moreover, finds it offensive the Petitioners seek to profit from the vestiges of slavery.”
Lebor wrote in the email that problems arise when people make assumptions before understanding other people’s positions.
“There is nothing racist about me. I run a small business that employs 13 local people. I support local sustainability and agriculture. I donate thousands of pounds of food and thousands of dollars to our local community very year. These contributions help ALL people,” he wrote. “This suit is about local politics overstepping their bounds, and about preserving history.”
He added that while he believes “that not all history is pleasant, all history is valuable in teaching us how to be better people and a better society.”
City Council has directed City Attorney Kathleen Dooley to “vigorously defend” the lawsuit, and she is working on the city’s responsive pleadings, which are due Jan. 2.
The action the lawsuit challenges starts with City Council’s vote June 11 to relocate the auction block to the nearby Fredericksburg Area Museum, and then applying to the Architectural Review Board July 31 for a certificate of appropriateness. City Code requires an ARB certificate for the removal of any historic landmark, building or structure in the historic district.
The lawsuit describes the application as a “belated recognition of the primacy of the ARB” and a “post hoc maneuver” to get the ARB to approve its decision.
Jon Gerlach, the ARB chairman, said as much in a prepared statement at the board’s meeting in August. He said board members’ hands were tied because they were not consulted before the council voted to move the auction block. And, under Virginia law, the board can’t affirm, reverse or modify a decision made by City Council.
The ARB held three meetings and a work session with the city attorney on the issue, but members were unable to reach a consensus before the 90-day deadline passed. City Manager Tim Baroody then asked City Council to approve the certificate, which it did Nov. 12.
According to Dooley, an ARB decision on a certificate of appropriateness can be appealed to City Council, which can grant a certificate only on appeal. Fredericksburg attorney Joseph Peter Drennan, who filed the lawsuit, said he believes that she’s misinterpreting City Code.
Baroody said the city has “tapped the brakes” on plans for the stone’s removal, for now.
“Once those legal issues are behind us,” he said, “we’re full speed ahead.”
