Caisson Road in Stafford County will be closed one day this week for work on a railroad crossing, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The maintenance and upgrade work is scheduled for Wednesday. The road will be closed at the crossing between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Signs will be posted for the recommended detour route, State Route 3 and Hollywood Farm Road.

According to VDOT traffic counts, an average of 440 vehicles a day.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

