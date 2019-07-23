Spotsylvania County will have numerous campaign battles leading to the November elections, including challenges to a pair of Board of Supervisors incumbents and an open seat for the Livingston District supervisor seat.
Three candidates aim to replace Greg Benton in Livingston, an independent who took heat from opponents of the massive solar facility he eventually supported.
Mount Hope Baptist Church Rev. Raymond Bell Jr. is running against two candidates with ties to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, Howard Smith and Barry Jett.
Running as an independent, Bell's campaign has $22,288 in its account, much of it coming from his unsuccessful 2011 run for the same seat, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. He has spent more than $5,500 so far.
Howard Smith served as the county’s sheriff from 2004 to 2012 and now serves on the Planning Commission. Smith, who is running as an independent, has $5,555 in his campaign account and has spent more than $4,500, according to VPAP.
Jett, a Republican, is a retired lieutenant. His campaign has $699 on hand and has spent $859.
In the Chancellor District, incumbent Tim McLaughlin faces former School Board member Amanda Blalock. Both are running as independents.
McLaughlin won the seat in 2011 and ran unopposed in 2015. His campaign has $306 in its coffers, according to VPAP.
Blalock, whose campaign has $167, left the School Board in 2017 after moving into the district she now seeks to serve as a supervisor. She also ran for the House of Delegates in 2017, losing to incumbent Mark Cole, a Republican.
In the Salem District, incumbent Paul Trampe faces a challenge from Deborah Hamilton Frazier. Both are running as independents. Trampe won his seat in 2011 and ran unopposed in 2015. He has $21,567 in his campaign account. Frazier, whose campaign has $1,628, is the principal at Chancellor Middle School.
Courtland District Supervisor David Ross is running unopposed.
There are five constitutional officer seats up for election this year—sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue and Soil and Water Conservation District director—but none of the incumbents are facing a challenger, according to VPAP.