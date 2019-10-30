Most people may not have given the first thought to Christmas shopping, but the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg chapter on Saturday will put together care packages designed to brighten the winter holidays for service members overseas.
About 200 members of the community are expected to gather at Stafford County’s Berea Fire Station 12 at 20 Sebring Drive, off U.S. 17, for the event that’s held twice a year. They will assemble 600 care packages for service members deployed to places such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Bosnia and more remote areas of conflict, said Teri Reece, who organizes the packaging.
“Our community has donated all of the items to go inside each box,” Reece said.
Each package includes hygiene items, such as shampoo and toothpaste; individual servings of tuna, chicken or beef jerky; snacks ranging from cookies and granola bars to sunflower seeds and soups; along with DVDs, playing cards and crossword puzzles. The group does not pack chocolate because of its potential to melt, or mouthwash and hand sanitizers because of their alcohol content.
Boxes also include cards and letters prepared by area students and people in the community.
Students at Dixon–Smith Middle School have written more than 500 notes to the troops this year, said Shelly Whitmer, who leads the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The messages are the first project the FBLA does each year, which Whitmer says is fitting, given the amount of students with relatives in the military.
“My favorite part is when students begin bringing up their experiences of having mom or dad serving when they were younger, or their brother currently serving, or stories that grandpa tells about his service,” Whitmer said. “It gets them thinking about the sacrifices made by those who serve.”
In addition to the items collected, the Blue Star Mothers raise money to cover postage. Mailing the boxes to overseas destinations costs about $7,400, Reece said.
The organizers can use more volunteers on Saturday and more donations for the next production-line assembly.
“Immediately after this event, we will then begin preparations for our June 20, 2020, community care packaging event,” Reece said.
Volunteers interested in attending Saturday’s packaging event should arrive at the fire station by 8:45 a.m. and enter the classroom on the left side of the building. Those participating are asked to contact Reece at trreece@yahoo.com so she can keep a record of volunteers.
Monetary donations can be made payable to BSM of Fredericksburg and sent to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
