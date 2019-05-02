The Carmel School, a private, coeducational, Christian school in Caroline County, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new middle- and upper-school building Friday at 10 a.m.
The new building will have 19 classrooms, two science labs, administration offices and meeting space. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held during the school’s annual Grandparents Day event and is open to the public.
The Carmel School was founded in 1986 and has a population of 201 students in preschool through 12th grade. It is located on 145 acres in Ruther Glen.
“The expansion of our campus is an example of the commitment by our Board of Directors to grow The Carmel School and continue the goal of being the premier private school in the area,” said Head of School Carolyn Williamson.
The expansion will allow the campus to accommodate up to 350 students.