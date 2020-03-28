Caroline County supervisors agreed to advertise a 1-cent real estate tax increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, even though County Administrator Charles Culley’s proposed budget does not call for one.
Culley presented his $110.7 million spending plan for fiscal 2021 to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. While it calls for spending nearly $7.4 million more than the current budget, it does not include any increase in tax rates, but uses $2.5 million from the county’s general fund balance.
The board meeting was held at the Caroline Community Center, but was limited to 10 people because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Most county officials, including two board members, participated online via Zoom.
Supervisors are concerned some residents will have difficulty paying upcoming personal property taxes because they have been left jobless by the coronavirus outbreak. Other tax revenue could be affected, as well.
“One of the benefits of being a rural community is that we don’t have the large businesses such as Walmart and the restaurants as our communities to the north and south,” Culley said. “While we all may see a percentage drop, ours would not be as significant. Our [business tax] loss will be at the truck stops in Carmel Church with the gas tax collection now that gas prices have dropped.”
Under Culley’s budget, Caroline schools would receive $14.5 million from the county for operations, the same amount the system received last year.
School Superintendent Sarah Calveric proposed a $47 million operating budget, which includes state and federal money. Culley’s proposal would leave a $1.6 million gap.
Calveric said the school system needs the additional funds to continue pay increases planned after a 2018 salary study. Two years into the implementation process, the school division’s beginning and five-year teacher salaries still rank 13th lowest out of 14 surrounding school divisions, she said.
The proposed school budget also includes adding one part-time and nine full-time positions, including elementary and secondary classroom teachers, a behavioral specialist, a work-based learning coordinator and others.
“We recognize the impact that the current public health crisis may have upon localities’ ability to provide increased funding,” Calveric said. “We are hopeful that the passing of the federal stimulus package and influx of monies to Virginia localities will enable local officials to reevaluate their ability to support school divisions in meeting their funding needs.”
Culley’s budget would pay for five new full-time positions in county government: three EMT/firefighters, one treasurer’s office customer service agent and one groundskeeper. It doesn’t include cost-of-living or merit pay raises for full- and part-time county employees.
“There is just no extra money in the budget without a tax increase,” Culley said.
Supervisors agreed to advertise a real estate tax rate of 84 cents per $100 of assessed value, the first increase since a 1-cent hike in 2017. That increase generated $250,000 more per year in revenue for the county.
Advertising a 1-cent increase gives supervisors some flexibility. The advertised rate can be lowered, but cannot be raised without advertising the increase. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for April 14.
