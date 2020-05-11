Caroline and Orange County schools have joined the list of area systems that plan to hold an in-person, social-distancing graduation for the Class of 2020.
Caroline's event will be held between May 26 and May 29 at the Caroline High School stadium, with rain dates scheduled between May 30 and June 2.
Each of the 262 graduating seniors will receive a time slot. Family members are invited to attend during that time to watch the graduate cross the stage, receive his or her diploma and awards, as well as a Class of 2020 t-shirt and yard sign, and pose for photos.
Each ceremony will last about six minutes, according to a press release from the school division. Photos from each ceremony will be posted online and a video will be shared of all the Class of 2020 graduation events, including pre-recorded student speeches.
"Initially, [CHS principal Joshua] Just had maintained hope for a traditional graduation ceremony during the summer, but when that no longer seemed feasible, the staff at Caroline High School shifted into overdrive to plan a graduation that would never be forgotten by the 262 Cavalier graduates," the press release states.
Orange County will hold graduation ceremonies for its seniors May 18 through May 22 at Porterfield Park.
Seniors will receive an email and postcard with their individual time slot, Orange County High School principal Wendell Green said. Only guests who arrive in the same vehicle as the graduate will be permitted to enter the park.
A virtual graduation video featuring the traditional speeches and photos of all the graduates will be released June 15.
The plans are similar to what Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg City have planned for the Class of 2020.
Stafford County Public Schools is planning a traditional group graduation ceremony on Aug. 1, but is "considering a contingent ceremony if we are not allowed to gather in large groups," according to a May 8 letter from superintendent Scott Kizner.
