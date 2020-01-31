After months of discussion, the Caroline Board of Supervisors has given the go-ahead to build a $51,200 monument to recognize the county’s first responders.
The proposal for a First Responders Monument on the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green has been discussed by supervisors since June.
The idea of the monument was suggested by Kara Taylor of Ruther Glen after the July 2018 death of Justin Howard, 24, of Ruther Glen, a full-time EMT for Lifeline in Richmond and a longtime member of Caroline County Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Taylor presented a design of a 15-foot circular paver area with three flagpoles and a monument stone that would be engraved with the generic logos for the fire department, emergency medical services, dispatcher, and Sheriff’s Office. The cost at the time was $25,788.
Officials did not want to remove a Japanese Maple tree that was near the spot, so the design needed to be modified. The enhanced design added three raised flower beds with plantings, bench-style seating and an ADA compliant entrance from the parking lot. The changes increased the cost by $25,412.
“Every time we look at this, the cost goes up,” Board Chairman Jeff Sili said before the supervisors unanimously approved the project.
In addition, Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa had objected to his department being included in the project because it could unduly honor some people. He proposed a separate memorial for sheriff’s personnel.
Members of the public will be able to purchase an engraved a brick and dedicate it to the service of current and former employees of the Caroline County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management, fire and rescue volunteers, emergency dispatchers and animal control officers. County officials said bricks could also be purchased for former employees of the Sheriff’s Office.
Work is expected to start on the memorial in March.
