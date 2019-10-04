Caroline County residents will have an opportunity to meet and hear local candidates’ positions on a variety of issues at a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce will host the forum at Bowling Green Town Hall, 117 Butler St.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to present a two-minute opening statement prior to answering questions submitted in advance. The questions can be submitted through the Caroline County Chamber Facebook page or in person by attending the event.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Lauren Bell, professor of political science and dean of academic affairs at Randolph–Macon College.
Candidates slated to attend include Morgan Goodman, a Democrat seeking the 55th District House seat; Francis Edwards, the Democratic nominee for the 99th District House seat; Caroline School Board candidates Nancy Carson, Jamie Lewchanin, Calvin Taylor and George Spaulding; Commissioner of Revenue candidate Sandra Stevens; Supervisor candidate David Upshaw, Commonwealth's Attorney John Mahoney, Treasurer Beth Curran and Sheriff Tony Lippa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.