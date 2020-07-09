FROM STAFF REPORTS

Caroline County is closing its Administrative Building Friday due to an environmental concern.

An alert posted on the county website Thursday did not specify what the issue was, but said it was not related to COVID-19. The county notice said the building will remain closed “until successful mitigation of the environmental concern has been completed.”

The Administration Building, located at 212 N. Main Street in Bowling Green, houses the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer, Voting Registrar, County Administrator and Department of Finance.

