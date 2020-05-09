On Monday, Caroline County families picking up lunches for the day also had an opportunity to pick up a baby tree.
Four hundred saplings, provided by Friends of the Rappahannock, were given out to families as part of the school division’s COVID-19-related meal distribution this week.
Caroline High School’s science department has a partnership with Friends of the Rappahannock, which assists the department with the environmental science curriculum for ninth-grade students.
Friends of the Rappahannock planned to donate 25 trees for students to plant at Caroline High School in March, but coronavirus-related disruptions meant the plan had to be suspended, according to the school division.
This was one of many programs Friends of the Rappahannock had scheduled this spring to plant between 25 and 30,000 baby trees throughout the Rappahannock watershed, which stretches up to Fauquier County and down to the Chesapeake Bay.
Most of the projects had to be scrapped, said Bryan Hofmann, Friends of the Rappahannock’s deputy director.
“But we decided to make lemonade,” Hofmann said. “We have a very large environmental education department, and all our staff had no jobs anymore. So we took our staff who were out of work and trained them and were able to plant or give away just under 20,000 trees—and we’re still going at it.”
The George Washington Regional Commission helped with reaching out to local jurisdictions to see if they were interested in giving away free trees.
“Caroline County Public Schools jumped at the chance to distribute 400 saplings to its families,” the school division wrote in a press release.
“This free tree distribution builds on existing programs and partnerships FOR has with Caroline High School, and it is an innovative way to continue working with students and their families on being good environmental stewards,” the press release states. “So there is one silver lining in the interruptions caused by COVID-19, as the partnership between FOR and CHS allowed Caroline families to plant 400 trees instead of the original 25.”
In addition to Caroline, Hofmann said Friends of the Rappahannock has planted or distributed trees this spring in Richmond, Essex, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties and Fredericksburg.
Varieties include river birch, sycamore, several types of oak, several types of dogwood, red bud, persimmon, magnolia and others. The majority are native to this region of Virginia, Hofmann said.
The baby trees came from the Virginia Department of Forestry and Mid-Atlantic Native Plant Farm, a nursery in Mathews County.
Friends of the Rappahannock’s tree-planting operations are funded by the Virginia Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation, Hofmann said.
“There are just under 5 million trees that need to get planted in the Rappahannock watershed to meet some water quality goals,” Hofmann said.
“We’d like [these trees] planted in an area that drains to the Rappahannock or its many tributaries,” he said. “But every tree counts. We’re very happy to get the plants in the ground.”
