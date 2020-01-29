The Fork Bridge Road bridge in Caroline County has been replaced and now is open, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Used by about 20 vehicles daily, the bridge was deemed structurally deficient and closed in September. The new span, a 55-foot-long concrete structure over Maracossic Creek, replaced a 41-foot-long steel beam and timber bridge built in 1967.
Weight restrictions have been lifted for the new crossing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.