The Fork Bridge Road bridge in Caroline County has been replaced and now is open, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Used by about 20 vehicles daily, the bridge was deemed structurally deficient and closed in September. The new span, a 55-foot-long concrete structure over Maracossic Creek, replaced a 41-foot-long steel beam and timber bridge built in 1967.

Weight restrictions have been lifted for the new crossing.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments