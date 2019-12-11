Caroline meeting

A crowd fills the auditorium at the Caroline County Community Center for Tuesday’s night board meeting. More gun rights supporters watched the meeting from an overflow space in the center’s gymnasium.

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Supervisors decided in a 5–1 vote to pass an amended resolution standing with numerous other localities in Virginia. Supervisor Floyd Thomas voted to oppose the resolution.

The sanctuary issue has taken hold following the Nov. 5 state elections, with Democrats expected to push for new gun-control laws now that the party controls both chambers of the General Assembly.

A large crowd came to support the resolution.

All of the speakers at the meeting were in support of becoming a sanctuary county. The auditorium inside the Caroline Community Center was full, as was the overflow room set up in the gymnasium. There was a live broadcast on YouTube provided by the staff.

The crowd included spiritual leaders, women and men, retirees and 20-somethings. Many sported blaze orange stickers stating “Guns Save Lives” and camouflage.

The crowd roared the loudest when county Sheriff Tony Lippa spoke about budget shortfalls and not being able to fill deputy positions because of the county’s low pay scale.

“Every citizen here has the right to bear arms and I support the resolution,” Lippa said. “I know as sheriff I can start a militia if need be.”

Some speakers said the resolution prepared by the board needed more teeth and backbone, but said supporting it is an important step in protecting the basic rights of the county’s citizens.

Jacob Schmidts, 24, of Western Caroline District, joked, “Americans are quick to protest when our rights are threatened. When the British tried to take over America we threw all the tea into the water. When prohibition took away alcohol, NASCAR was formed, so just imagine what will happen if they take our guns away.”

Paul Schwartz of Bowling Green, a retired law enforcement officer, asked the board to “Unanimously tell the General Assembly that we are not happy. We are red, white and blue Americans, let’s not let our battles end up in the streets.”

Supervisor Jeffery Sili made a motion stating the county’s support of the Second Amendment and the board’s desire that the General Assembly not invoke restrictions on a person’s right to bear arms.

Sili told the crowd that bills to be presented in January to the General Assembly have hidden items, and making a presence in Richmond wearing blaze orange will send a message that “we mean business.”

The Caroline resolution states that the board opposes “any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Caroline County to bear arms under the Second Amendment.”

