In the most decisive step announced so far by localities in the Fredericksburg region, Caroline County supervisors have declared a state of emergency and closed some county offices and buildings for two weeks due to the threat from the coronavirus pandemic.
At a special meeting Friday night, the Board of Supervisors decided to close all of the county’s libraries, its visitors center, and the DMV Express and Passport Services offices. All county Parks and Recreation events and building rentals were canceled until March 27.
Caroline Administrator Charles Culley Jr. said hand sanitizer stations have been placed at several public places and the county has stocked up on medical masks and disinfectant.
“We are putting a plan to keep employees protected,” he said.
Like all other public school systems in the state, Caroline schools are closed at least through at least March 27 under an order by Gov. Ralph Northam. Caroline officials said there is no plan at this time to adjust the spring break scheduled for April 3–April 13.
Caroline officials said the school system will provide curbside “grab-and-go” breakfasts and lunches for all county children at the three elementary schools and Caroline Middle School starting Monday. Meals will be prepared by the CCPS food services and served from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Louisa County supervisors also declared a state of emergency but did not announce any closures of county facilities. Other Fredericksburg-area localities said they were monitoring the situation and taking precautions, but have not declared a local emergency.
Stafford postponed or canceled all events and community programs and classes at county facilities through March 31. Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation canceled all programs and sports leagues for the next two weeks, but said the parks and facilities would remain open. King George said it was restricting non-essential travel and instituting a liberal sick-leave policy for county employees, but that it was committed to providing "essential services to our residents and businesses."
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said Friday the city is preparing for a possible state of emergency, but stopped short of declaring one.
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures," Greenlaw said. “We want to assure the residents of Fredericksburg that we have formed a city staff team that is communicating with our health providers, regional stakeholders, and the leadership of our schools and institutions."
She said city officials are crafting contingency plans to support local service providers, and have prepared an emergency operations center in case it's needed. They've also completed all the paperwork in case the city has to declare a state of emergency.
Daily updates will be posted on the city's website, Fredericksburgva.gov, and social media accounts for FxbgGov. Greenlaw noted that Comcast is offering 60 days of complimentary online access, but hadn't heard from Cox and Verizon as of Friday.
Residents can also call City Manager Tim Baroody's office at 540/372-1010, she said.
The city hasn't closed any public facilities at this time, including City Hall. The Dorothy Hart Community Center, where the Fredericksburg Fine Art Show and Sale is running through Sunday, and all of the city's parks and trails remain open.
Fredericksburg's Parks, Recreation & Events Department, however, has canceled all programming and events through March 29, which is normal procedure when the city's schools are closed. The Children’s Art Show and Youth Sports have been postponed until further notice.
The city's public school system will begin operating two mobile food trucks March 23, which is when students would have returned after spring break. The trucks will make six stops each in the city, and will provide one meal a day for students Monday through Friday while the shutdown remains in force.
Brian Kiernan, the school system's food service manager, said that the service will be similar to what's offered during the summer. He's still working out the details, and will post the hours and locations on the school system's website, cityschools.com on Monday.
City Manager Tim Baroody's office is organizing city employees into a volunteer corps to help organizations such as the Thurman Brisben Center, Lois Ann Hope House and Micah Ecumenical Ministries. They'll be available "as a contingency for the necessary services that are largely manned by volunteers in the community," Greenlaw said.
Kiernan said that he has already talked with Thurman Brisben Center staff, and learned that they may not have enough volunteers to provide meals for those staying at the shelter. He said that he's offered help from his staff once spring break is over.
For its part, City Council authorized Baroody at its meeting Tuesday to craft a special sick leave guideline for both part-time and full-time staff. It encourages any employee who is sick to stay home. Telework policies are also being prepared for essential employees.
"This is a critical step in keeping infections down—stay home if you are sick," Greenlaw said. "This policy allows those without much sick leave, or no sick leave at all, to focus on health—without the jeopardizing their paycheck."
"We are encouraging all staff and residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines for disease prevention and follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health," Greenlaw said.
