Scams targeting the elderly are a massive problem in the U.S., according to the American Journal of Public Health.
The journal estimates that about 5 percent of the elderly population—which equates to about 2 million to 3 million people—are victims of some sort of scam every year.
The scams are more sophisticated these days, and include electronic data breaches, social media issues, robocalls and identity theft attempts.
Scams that start on the Internet are becoming more and more frequent among this population, too, especially as Internet-savvy folks start to age.
Internet scams can be disguised as a lottery or contest, which are sometimes used to obtain personal information, like bank account or credit card numbers. Often, victims are told money will be “wired” to their accounts.
The Caroline County TRIAD and the Caroline Sheriff’s Office aims to arm senior citizens with knowledge and advice at the Seniors Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Caroline Resources Building, 17202 Milford Turnpike.
Triad is a combined effort of law enforcement agencies, senior citizens and senior organizations, which is focused on reducing crimes against seniors by strengthening communication between police and senior communities and educating them on available community resources.
“Our aim is to not only provide information, but to provide a safe environment so citizens will seek help and not feel isolated facing these monumental issues,” said Caroline TRIAD organizer Leigh Baysden. “We encourage the theory that knowledge is power.”
Presenters will include Caroline Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Union Bank, federal and state lawmakers, Office of the Attorney General, Caroline’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and community partners.
The free event is sponsored by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, EM Dodgers Dog Wash & Pet Supply, Tinglers Insurance, Caroline Sheriff’s Office, Office of the Attorney General, State Corporation Commission, DisAbility, Caroline Fire and Rescue, Alzheimer’s Association.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will also include lunch and health screenings.
