The Caroline County Board of Supervisors agreed on an emergency tax ordinance that extends the June 5 tax deadline to June 15 for personal property and real estate tax payments.
The 10-day deadline deferral is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents will have until July 15 to pay late with no interest penalty. Following this date, interest on late payments will return to 10 percent.
No penalties will be applied to late payments received by Aug. 15.
Tuesday night’s meeting was streamed live on YouTube. Most staff members and two board members participated via the Zoom livestream. In the empty auditorium, the board discussed the county’s need for emergency supplies and the loss of tax revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope to end this year’s budget on a positive note,” County Administrator Charles Culley said. “We are receiving fewer tax revenues during this time, but we are also receiving record taxes from the two Food Lion grocery stores.”
Culley estimated the county has spent $100,000 for emergency supplies since the coronavirus outbreak.
The supervisors also addressed the fiscal 2021 budget and unanimously voted not to raise the real estate tax rate.
Last month, Caroline supervisors agreed to advertise a 1-cent real estate tax increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, even though Culley’s proposed budget didn’t call for one. The current tax rate is 83 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Board members are concerned residents will have difficulty paying upcoming personal property and real estate taxes because of the unemployment effects of COVID-19, which may impact the budget overall.
“This is going to be a year that stresses people and our budget,” Supervisor Nancy Long said. “We should not have a rate increase this year, however, next year, there will be no way to avoid a tax rate increase to keep us in good standing with our bond rating and debt level.”
The $110.7 million spending plan for fiscal 2021 calls for spending nearly $7.4 more than the current budget. It does not include any increase in tax rates.
