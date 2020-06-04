In honor of National Home Ownership month, observed in June, Caroline Habitat for Humanity announced that it will begin offering the USDA 502 Direct Loan to help people—especially teachers and first responders—be able to work and live in Caroline County. 

The 502 loan, which is part of the USDA's rural development program, assists low- and very-low income families in rural areas obtain safe, affordable housing by providing a subsidy to help with monthly mortgage payments. 

"This is a great tool to have in our tool belt to help members of our community achieve the goal of homeownership," said Jason Tickle, CEO of Caroline Habitat. 

The 502 loan is available beginning July 1 to all individuals and families in Caroline County who meet the loan qualifications.

Caroline Habitat is especially encouraging first-responders and school system employees to apply for these loans.

Adele Uphaus-Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

