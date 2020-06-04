In honor of National Home Ownership month, observed in June, Caroline Habitat for Humanity announced that it will begin offering the USDA 502 Direct Loan to help people—especially teachers and first responders—be able to work and live in Caroline County.
The 502 loan, which is part of the USDA's rural development program, assists low- and very-low income families in rural areas obtain safe, affordable housing by providing a subsidy to help with monthly mortgage payments.
"This is a great tool to have in our tool belt to help members of our community achieve the goal of homeownership," said Jason Tickle, CEO of Caroline Habitat.
The 502 loan is available beginning July 1 to all individuals and families in Caroline County who meet the loan qualifications.
Caroline Habitat is especially encouraging first-responders and school system employees to apply for these loans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.