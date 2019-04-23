STEPHANIE Bailey knew she was in good hands as the Friends of the Rappahannock staffer pulled her kayak up the ramp and out of the water near the public pier in Port Royal.
But because the trip to the Rappahannock River was a new experience for the Caroline County High School freshman, and because her boat rocked a bit on the ramp, her nerves were a little on edge when she stepped onto dry land.
“A lot of us have never done this before,” Stephanie said of the short paddle down to a nearby marsh that the students visited in small groups. “I really liked the kayaking, though it was a little scary when the kayak would tip back and forth while I paddled.”
She was one of about 90 Caroline High School students who took part in a whirlwind visit to the river and Port Royal Tuesday.
It was a culminating event for a watershed education program the school system has provided for 300 or so Caroline High students this year in conjunction with FOR, funded in large part by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant.
FOR educator Brent Hunsinger noted that at the center of Tuesday’s activities was “what we call a meaningful watershed educational experience, something that’s a state mandate for all Virginia students.”
In the case of the visit to Port Royal, the kayaking portion of the trip was the highlight, as the students paddled down a mirror-flat river toward a marsh where educators could address everything from living shorelines to invasive species.
And the beautiful spring morning underscored how special it was to be paddling along a picturesque river as the sun climbed slowly in the sky.
The students also performed water testing. The results were fair grades for dissolved oxygen and acidity, but worse marks for turbidity, indicating the cloudy water was full of particulates.
Students also toured some of the historic sites in Port Royal, from a one-room schoolhouse to the museum in town that details everything from Colonial history to the adventures of one John Wilkes Booth in Port Royal.
“The whole reason for the history piece is that we’re trying to create a sense of place for these students,” said Daria Christian, FOR’s interim director.
“So many of the kids in Caroline want to leave and go elsewhere. As they study the watershed and issues involved in ecology, it’s also important for them to see that the place where they live is cool, and has some meaningful history.”
Robin Didlake, who teaches earth science at Caroline High, said the watershed education is offered through regular classes, this year for about four weeks of instructional time in long-block classes.
She and FOR staffers said the instruction includes in-class lessons, field experiences and a project where students put what they’ve learned into action.
This year, the Caroline High students—who have formed an Environment Club—planted a shrub garden and picked up litter.
“Today we’re on the Rappahannock River, and at other times we might be on the York or Mattaponi rivers,” Hunsinger said. “But we tell them that the watershed concepts we teach apply in all the places. That’s true whether we’re talking about different types of pollution, things affected by sediment, an abundances of nutrients or what have you.”
Andrew Larkin, a NOAA program officer, said his agency’s interest comes from the Chesapeake Bay agreement, which contains certain educational goals.
“Included in them is the fact that children will have these meaningful watershed educational experiences,” he said. “The goal with them is that these students will become environmental stewards, so that a lot of the regulation and other protections in law won’t be necessary, because people could make better environmental decisions.”
Christian noted that while some 300 Caroline High School students are getting the watershed education lessons this year, many more students in Spotsylvania County schools are also getting the program.
“This year, they’re getting it in fourth and sixth grades, and next year we’ll add in the ninth grade,” she said of the curriculum provided by county educators, with help and resources from FOR and NOAA. “All told this year, we’ve probably offered it to about 9,000 students in Spotsylvania County.”
Asked what they might change personally in the wake of what they’ve learned in the course of the environmental education, the Caroline High students said they’d do everything from planting trees and shrubs along shorelines to never putting trash in waterways.
Shaun Terrell, who said he loved kayaking once he got out paddling, said he’s going to try to quit wasting water and not overfish the waters where he casts his line.
“But mainly, we learned how important what happens in the watershed is to the water itself,” he said. “I think we’ll all be a little better in how we treat it.”