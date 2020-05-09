A Caroline County man in his 60s has died from COVID-19, becoming the 12th person in the Rappahannock Area Health District to die from the novel coronavirus.
The man represents the second confirmed COVID-19-related fatality in Caroline. There have been four confirmed deaths in both Spotsylvania and King George counties and two in Stafford County.
Of the 12 deaths, 10 were men and two were women. Likewise, 10 of the 12 were age 60 or older, underscoring the lethal impact of the virus on elderly populations.
As businesses begin to reopen later this week, the local health district continues to stress the need for social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands and contact surfaces, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson.
“As we continue to see severe complications from the virus, including the recent death as well as increased number of new hospitalizations, we continue to urge the public to follow public-health precautions,” she said.
All three of the outbreaks in the local health district and three of the area’s 12 local deaths have been reported in the last 10 days. In addition, case numbers have gone up almost 50 percent, but there also are more medical offices in the area offering testing.
On May 1, there were 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. On Saturday, the total stood at 727 cases, an increase of 20 new cases in a 24-hour period. There were 354 cases in Stafford; 239 in Spotsylvania; 58 in Fredericksburg; and 38 in both Caroline and King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 253 cases in Culpeper County, which has reported five deaths—more than any locality in the local health district, even though counties such as Spotsylvania and Stafford have almost three times the population of Culpeper. There also were 168 cases in Fauquier County; 44 in Orange County; and 37 in Westmoreland County.
Across Virginia, there were 23,196 cases of COVID-19 and 827 deaths reported, as of Saturday.
