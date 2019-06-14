The Caroline County School Board and the Board of Supervisors adopted a 2020 schools budget this week.
Caroline school’s operating budget of $44.3 million includes local, state and federal funding. The county will transfer $14.5 million to the schools, a $562,000 increase over the current fiscal year. The supervisors also approved $350,000 in additional appropriations for school operations.
Even with the increase, the adopted budget falls $441,567 short of the schools' proposed budget. The shortfall is primarily due to a 25.9 percent health insurance rate increase.
Director of Finance Marcia Stevens told the School Board that the average rate increase over the past four years was 9.65 percent.
“We have decided to go with The Local Choice insurance option to lower the impact of the costs,” she said.
Stevens said they will drop the Key Advantage Expanded plan, phase the employee plus children tier to family only over three years and require all employees to enroll in the health insurance plan in order to absorb the $764,538 cost increase.
The compensation study by Evergreen Solutions in 2018 showed Caroline’s teacher salaries are consistently below the local district averages. Based on the study, Caroline schools' approach is to increase salaries in a three-year phase. Phase one starting teacher salaries increased in 2018 to $40,600. Phase II will give a 3.38 percent increase to staff. The starting teacher salary is $41,800. Phase III is proposed in the FY21 budget.
In other action, the board voted to close school for staff and students on Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2.