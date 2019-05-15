Caroline County supervisors have unanimously approved a $102.3 million total budget for the coming fiscal year that provides $14.5 million to Caroline County schools and funds five new full-time positions in county government and a 5 percent cost-of-living and merit pay increase for county employees.
The transfer to the schools’ operating fund is $562,000 more than the current fiscal year, but still falls short of the School Board's proposed budget. School Superintendent Sarah Calveric said the county allocation leaves a $441,567 funding gap that school officials are devising a plan to close.
“While CCPS was optimistic that the $791,567 FY20 gap would be fully funded, we are appreciative of the Board of Supervisors’ recognition of the need for increased local support,” Calveric said. “The additional $350,000 operational transfer will be used to support our three critical needs: compensation, health insurance and a Standards of Quality position.”
The board also approved an additional $350,000 to be given to the schools to help pay higher health insurance costs.
“Based on the proposed budget and the additional funds from the state, if there were not an increase in insurance, we would be close to fully funding the school’s budget this year,” said Mattaponi District Supervisor Floyd Thomas.
Budget negotiations between school officials and supervisors have been contentious this year. Port Royal District Supervisor Nancy Long said supervisors want to help get the budget process back on track in the future with better communications and cooperation between the boards.
“Let’s try to get the money put back into the classrooms instead of payment to an insurance company. We do not decide where the money goes or how it is spent, that is up to the School Board," she said.
The budget total is roughly split between the General Fund and capital spending. In addition to local operating funds, the county will provide $753,500 toward the schools’ proposed capital projects, which include five bus replacements, upgraded restrooms at Caroline High School’s football stadium, expansion of all school playgrounds, and computer system upgrades.
The budget, which goes into effect July 1, includes $3.8 million to be used for the county’s capital projects: 14 new Sheriff’s Office cars, replacing the sheriff’s record management system, relocating the Ladysmith and Corbin waste convenience sites and new ball field lighting and playground equipment at the recreational park.