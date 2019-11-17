Plans to open a model house in the new Brookwood subdivision Dec. 7 are on hold because the Caroline Board of Supervisors has postponed a decision on whether to allow the developer to temporarily pump and haul sewage from homes there.
The board last week voted unanimously to table the decision until its next board meeting Dec. 10. Supervisors are worried that the development’s letter of credit from the bank may not include a third-party easement and are concerned about complaints from neighbors.
They also suggested that the extra 30 days will enable the contractors to further complete the septic hookup.
The county approved a special exception for the 203-lot Brookwood community at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Edwards Road, just south of the town of Bowling Green, in 2005. Construction was slated to begin in 2007, but was halted due to the recession. Homes there will start at $269,000.
LGI Homes requested the temporary pump-and-haul permit for 25 houses it is building in the subdivision. The construction has setbacks due to soil conditions and the developer has had difficulty obtaining an easement for a section of the main sewer line.
LGI Homes has completed the construction of one of six model homes the county has issued building permits for, under the condition that the homes cannot be occupied until the sewer line connection is finished and approved.
“We are terribly disappointed,” said Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties, the developer of Brookwood. “We have worked exceptionally hard with this county to have this little hiccup stall it.”
Hicks offered to obtain a second construction bond, which would put the financial risks on the developers.
The county has approved the construction plans for the sewer collection and conveyance system for the subdivision. Hicks said 90 percent of the sewer lines and manholes have been installed.
The sewer line was just one issue about the development raised at Thursday’s night board meeting. People who live around the 70-acre Brookwood subdivision complained to supervisors about the lack of communication and the abrupt decisions made without considering the longtime residents who border the subdivision.
The residents are most upset that the Virginia Department of Transportation decided to close the south end of Edwards Road. They said they were told at the start of the work that the road would not close.
Jessie Rollins told the board that the residents have not been kept up to date about the road closure or told how the pump and haul could affect their properties.
“We haven’t gotten a lot of pre-information, rather watching it happen,” he said. “We want to know how all of this will impact us that have lived here for 40 years.”
His daughter, Joni Rollins, said she dislikes that road names in the subdivision reflect Virginia history instead of local history.
“We feel it is disrespectful not to consider the residents when making these decisions,” she said.
Laverne and Taft Coghill Sr., who live in the last house at the end of Edwards Road, said the closing of one end of the road limits their access to U.S. 301. Laverne Coghill said her husband is a disabled veteran with health issues and recently had to call 911 for an ambulance.
“When you have a transplant recipient, minutes matter,” she said.
Hicks said he was surprised by the complaints from the residents.
“I have been doing everything to communicate with the residents most affected by the construction as recent as this week and thought everything was resolved. I told everyone that asked, VDOT is closing the road. We want to be good neighbors and will work hard to do it,” he said.
Laverne Coghill said she and her husband, whose son works at The Free Lance-Star, have met with Hicks. “They have been supportive and sympathetic,” she said, “but nothing productive has come from it.”
