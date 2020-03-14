Caroline County supervisors are giving the Virginia Sports Complex in Ruther Glen until May to install a septic system or risk losing a permit to pump and haul sewage from the site.
Supervisors grilled Virginia Sports Complex owner Shawn Mills about the issue when he came to their meeting Tuesday to provide a one-year mandated update on the improvements made to the complex. He was quickly cut off by Supervisor Jeff Black, who asked why he had not completed work on an onsite drainage field by the spring deadline.
The board had amended a special exception permit granted last May that relieved Mills of the requirement to connect to public sewer in exchange for installation of an approved onsite system.
Board members also noted that Mills was behind in paying a local company for temporary pump-and-haul service, that a recent state fire marshal inspection discovered 10 violations and that the driveway to the complex still has major potholes.
Caroline County Building Offical Kevin Wightman told the board that the fire marshal reported the egress lights and exit signs in three buildings on the complex were broken and not working, the fire exits were blocked in the main gym, and fire extinguishers have not been maintained since 2012.
Mills responded, “We contacted a contractor two days after the notice and have received an estimate on getting all that needs to be done.”
Mills said an engineer is finalizing the design of the onsite septic system and it will be installed in the spring once the ground has dried.
Mills said $191,000 has been spent on general repairs, including new insulation, lighting and flooring in the main field house and cleaning and drainage of the ballfields.
“According to the exception permit, none of the items we asked you to do in 180 days has been done,” Supervisor Reginald Underwood said. “We have been extending this for the past five years with previous owners and it seems like a bait-and-switch every time. I am through supporting you.”
The board voted to set a public hearing May 10 to revoke the special exception sewage permit if the septic system has not been installed.
“You have fair warning,” Board Chairman Jeff Sili said.
