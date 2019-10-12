Virginia State Fair (copy) (copy)

Graycen Melton, 4, of Chesterfield, tries to get the announcer’s attention to be chosen as the designated cheerer during the pig races on the first day of the State Fair of Virginia at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Sept. 27, 2019.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors is considering a tax on admissions for the State Fair of Virginia and other large events. The revenue would be shared with the county and the venue, in this case Meadow Event Park.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board voted 3–1 to form a committee to research the pros and cons of the tax. Supervisors suggested the committee comprise Economic Development Director Gary Wilson, Reedy Church Supervisor Reginald Underwood, and representatives from the Meadow Event Park, Commissioner of the Revenue’s office and the Chamber of Commerce.

Supervisors Clay Forehand and Jeff Sili were absent for the vote.

Underwood said a county resident approached him about incorporating the admissions tax. He talked with Meadow Event Parks’ manager of operations, Marlene Pierson–Joliffe, who agreed to discuss it further, he said. Pierson–Joliffe was not present at the meeting.

Supervisor Jeff Black voted against starting the committee, citing concerns that it could affect other businesses.

“We don’t want to lose them or bring a burden on them,” Black said.

Underwood said it would be a tax on use and not taxpayers, and it could potentially fund upgrades at the event park. No tax amount was suggested.

Supervisor Floyd Thomas said there was a discussion about adding a tax when the state fair moved to the event park.

“I think it’s time to see if this will give a direct benefit of the county,” he said.

In order to impose a new tax, the Virginia General Assembly has to grant permission, which could take more than two years.

