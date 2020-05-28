Caroline County will partially reopen many county offices to the public on Monday.
County Administrator Charles Culley announced the reopening plans at the Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. County offices have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to take its toll on the area in mid-March.
Starting Monday, Caroline’s Planning, Fire and Rescue and Public Works departments will be open to limited walk-in traffic. The administrator’s office, finance, revenue, treasurer, registrar, economic development and social services will be open by appointment only. DMV Select, Parks & Recreation, the library and Caroline Visitor Center will remain closed.
Culley said those entering a county office will have their temperature taken and only three people will be allowed to stand in one office room at a time. A mask must be worn inside the building.
“Caroline County’s primary responsibility is to provide safe working conditions that protect both employees and the public,” said Culley. “Due to delays in the supply chain, it has taken time to obtain the necessary disinfection products and personal protective equipment needed to partially reopen county offices.”
The county also announced that it was setting up curbside voting for absentee ballots in the June 23 primary in the parking lot of the registrar’s office on Main Street in Bowling Green. Ballots can be dropped off there through June 20. Voters should call the office at 804/633-9083 when they arrive and staff will come to their vehicle to help.
Voters can also go online at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation to update voter registration information and request that an absentee ballot be sent to their home.
At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors noted that the county government has not laid off any employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My goal is not to lose any of our county staff,” said board Chairman Jeff Sili. “This is not a one-budget year problem, it’s going to bridge to the 2021 budget.”
Supervisors also heard from Dr. Donald Stern, interim director of Rappahannock Area Health District, about efforts to combat the spread of the virus. Speaking to the board via Zoom, Stern said the first step is to test people who have symptoms and isolate those who are infected.
The second step, Stern said, is to track down everyone who has been in contact with infected people and have them self-isolate for 14 days.
“This is extremely difficult with the amount of disease in our community now and its widespread nature,” he said.
Stern said when the virus first started spreading in the area in March, there were only a few testing sites, there was strict criteria about who could be tested, and it took up to 10 days to get results.
“We now have at least 24 testing sites, one in Caroline County, fewer criteria, and are getting results in one to two days,” he said Tuesday.
A COVID-19 call center is set up to answer questions concerning the virus. The number is 540/899-4796.
