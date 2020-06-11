A total of six residents at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center have died from COVID-19, and family members and others responsible for patients there have vastly different views of how the facility has dealt with the deadly outbreak.
Jacqueline and John Redmond say their father, John, died late Wednesday after being transported to Mary Washington Hospital with labored breathing. The Spotsylvania County man had been at Carriage Hill for only 12 days. After an earlier hospital stay, the 83-year-old needed to go to a facility for rehabilitation, and his family chose Carriage Hill because a staff member told them there weren’t any virus cases there, the Redmonds said.
“We would not have sent him there if we knew they had COVID-19,” John Redmond said.
The Redmonds asked about the virus status at the Spotsylvania facility on May 29, four days after its administrator, Ozzie Lambiro, sent a letter to residents and family members about an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The staff member wasn’t directly involved in patient care, the May 25 letter stated, and the facility was working with local health officials to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread.
Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for Carriage Hill, didn’t acknowledge the earlier case in an email sent Wednesday. She said: “On May 31, the facility learned of its first case when a resident that was being treated outside the facility tested positive for COVID-19.”
When asked about the letter on Thursday, Eddy said a staff member had reported an exposure outside the building on May 21 and did not return to the building—but none of those details were included in Lambiro’s letter.
The conflicting information comes as Carriage Hill copes with the largest and deadliest virus outbreak in the Rappahannock Area Health District. To date, 55 residents and 26 staff members in the 150-bed facility have tested positive.
Olivia Banks has nothing but good things to say about the way the staff has cared for her mother, Susan Horne, who is 72. Horne moved to the facility in February, after she fell and fractured her neck, back and hip. She got the therapy she needed to recover and enjoyed being around others her age.
“Once she got there, she started to blossom, and I started to see my mom again,” Banks said.
Then the pandemic hit, and residents were confined to their rooms. Family members couldn’t come into the building, so Banks resorted to regular “window visits,” in which she talked to her mother through a glass window covered by a screen.
When Banks learned earlier this week that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19, she was understandably upset, then impressed by Carriage Hill’s response.
“They have been amazing at communicating, that’s been one wonderful thing” about living with a deadly virus, Banks said. “They’re very forthcoming with information, as much as they can provide.”
That’s not how Elizabeth McMaster would describe it. She’s a Fredericksburg lawyer and legal guardian of an 81-year-old woman in the home, and she got regular calls from the facility about her client’s health—until COVID-19 entered the picture.
“Up to the point where they had a case, they were doing great, and then it’s just like the bottom fell out,” McMaster said. “I’m very unhappy with the whole situation. They could have done a better job.”
McMaster also was disturbed by some timing issues. She read the May 25 letter about a staff member with the virus, then got worried, less than a week later, when her client was transferred to Mary Washington Hospital with a fever and respiratory problems. She tested negative, and when Medicaid regulations dictated she had to leave the hospital, Carriage Hill officials said on June 4 they wouldn’t readmit her—then said a few hours later that they would, McMaster said.
McMaster would come to realize, later, that her client was brought back into the facility the day before every person in the building was tested for the virus. The effort included officials with Carriage Hill, the local health district and the National Guard, and required such coordination, McMaster believes staff members must have known the virus was rampant in the building when they agreed to readmit her client.
She also noted the time the facility told families of the first four deaths and widespread infection. A notice was sent Wednesday evening, soon after the information had been released to The Free Lance–Star.
“Obviously, they knew they had this, but didn’t put it out to the families or guardians until they knew it was going to hit the press,” McMaster said.
Then, there’s the experience Francesca Johnson described, which was nothing short of bizarre. She said the facility is so short-staffed that when it came time for workers to contact family members, the duties were divided among everyone—including at least one member of the maintenance staff.
“It was asinine. Why would you have a janitor call me and tell me specific things about my mother?” said Johnson, who shared her complaint with an administrator. “It was just not smart. Let people who are trained in health care reach out to your families.”
Eddy, the spokesperson for Carriage Hill, said families benefit from multiple points of contact and frequent updates about the facility—not just about COVID-19.
“These calls are not medical in nature,” she said, adding that many associates are assigned multiple families. Eddy also acknowledged that in recent weeks, one family had complained about the practice and asked to hear from “senior medical personnel” only.
In the midst of the outbreak, Banks wanted to point out how difficult the isolation is for elderly people. Being in a facility is hard enough, she said, but not having family visit “is a major blow to mental health.”
“No one wants to die alone and a fatal diagnosis of COVID-19 almost guarantees it,” she said. “I want to be there to hold my Mom’s hand. I’m all she has. She should not have to leave this earth alone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.