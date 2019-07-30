TODAY’S column is a catch-up of sorts, ranging from a unique snakehead fishing tournament to two new official historic landmarks in our region.
But before diving in, I have to note something experienced Saturday morning on a bike ride on Lee Drive in the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park.
Going there instead of to one of the city’s trails in an attempt to avoid the crowds, I was a bit surprised by the throngs on Lee Drive. Before finishing my ride up and down the drive, I easily passed more than 100 others enjoying the park for a run, a walk, a bike ride or to simply to commune with nature on the rapidly warming Saturday.
There was a time when a former National Parks chief tried to discourage runners and cyclists in the park, thinking they took away from the sense of history. It’s something I never understood, because folks who value and use a park are often its biggest advocates.
It’s something that local leaders in Fredericksburg, Stafford County and King George County seem to understand, given the way they’ve been solidly supporting the construction of pedestrian/cycling trails hereabouts in recent years.
Maybe someday their counterparts in Spotsylvania County will wake up and join them.
HOOK ‘N’ COOK
Moving from those recreational pastimes to another, fishing, here’s news of a pretty unique fishing tournament coming up this weekend.
The Northern Neck Chapter of Delta Waterfowl is holding the inaugural outing of what it’s calling the “Rappahannock River Snakehead Tournament” Saturday at June Parker Marina in Tappahannock, with a 6 a.m. start and the weigh–in from 2-4 p.m.
Unique about the event: All the snakehead fish caught that day will be fried up and eaten on-site at a “Hook ’n’ Cook” party right after awards are given out at a 5 p.m. ceremony.
A maximum of 25 boats with one- or two-person teams will be allowed, with the entry fee per boat set at $300.
The first-place team, based on combined weight total, will win $2,500 (or 35 percent of entry fees). Prizes will also be awarded for second place and biggest fish caught.
“This is a great way to introduce people to the thrill of snakehead fishing and raise some money for the ducks,” said Delta Waterfowl Regional Director Chris Williams.
The Northern Snakehead fish is an aggressive, invasive species native to areas of China, Russia, and Korea. Since first appearing in the area in 2004, the fish have made their way down the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, as well as creeks and tributaries.
Tournament organizers note that the “ugly fish” is considered a delicacy in many parts of the world, and is “especially good fried on a bun.”
For more information and to register a team, those interested can call Tayloe Emery at 804/313-0815. Rules and more details can be found online at bit.ly/2F2AG81.
LANDMARK LISTINGS
Two sites in our region were included when the Virginia Board of Historic Resources recently approved nine new listings for the Virginia Landmarks Register.
One in King and Queen County is the house of Chief Otho S. and Susie P. Nelson. A release from the Historic Resources Board says it connects to an era of revitalization for the Rappahannock Indian Tribe during the 20th century, and the tribe’s decades-long struggle to secure state and federal recognition.
The chief and his wife, who served as tribal secretary, hosted meetings at their residence for important deliberations over the tribe’s response to many adverse governmental policies, including Virginia’s 1924 racial laws that attempted to eliminate Indian identity.
The Nelsons maintained an archive of tribal history at their house, as well as Susie Nelson’s apothecary, an extension of the couple’s medical knowledge based on tribal practices and lore. Between the 1930s and 1950s, the dwelling also served as a grade school for tribal children. The property’s period of significance extends from around 1924 to 1967, the years Otho Nelson was chief of the Rappahannock Indian Tribe.
Another new spot on the register is Westmoreland County’s Kirnan (formerly China Hall), constructed in 1781, on property not far from the town of Kinsale. The release notes that the home exemplifies Early Republic Period architecture, which reflects the wealth and status of the Tidewater family that built it.
The house was expanded to add a parlor to the front in the early 1800s, with all significant alterations to the house completed by 1830.
The Department of Historic Resources will forward the documentation for these newly-listed sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.